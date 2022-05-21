Barclays Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $230.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Europe decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $282.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $191.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 85.83 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.06. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $175.41 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the software company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 468 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

