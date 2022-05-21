Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $38.69. 12,573,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,231,271. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.15.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 366,968 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.