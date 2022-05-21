Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-4.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.15.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $38.69. 12,573,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,231,271. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.01. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.