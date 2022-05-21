Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $21.60 Average PT from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.
BHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BHC traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,955,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,553,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $32.54.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
