Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $21.60 Average PT from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

BHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 79,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 527,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 24.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,562,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,705,000 after purchasing an additional 302,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHC traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,955,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,553,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

