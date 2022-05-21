BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Given New €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €68.00 ($70.83) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BAWAG Group from €55.00 ($57.29) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BAWAG Group from €64.00 ($66.67) to €70.00 ($72.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS:BWAGF opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97. BAWAG Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

