Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,682,000 after purchasing an additional 216,440 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

BDX traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

