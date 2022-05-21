Belt 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Belt has traded flat against the dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 196.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,687.33 or 0.12539623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 346.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00502562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,764.30 or 1.86238703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033806 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008808 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

