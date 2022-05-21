Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) to announce $82.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Benson Hill’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.34 million and the highest is $86.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Benson Hill will report full year sales of $342.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.74 million to $346.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $410.17 million, with estimates ranging from $387.43 million to $432.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Benson Hill.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10.

BHIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of BHIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 699,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,996. Benson Hill has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHIL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Benson Hill by 746.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,979 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,043,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,429,000. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

