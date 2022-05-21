Berenberg Bank Cuts BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target to GBX 220

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 220 ($2.71) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.14) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.28) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 202.50 ($2.50).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 5.39 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. This represents a yield of 3.03%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

