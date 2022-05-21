Berenberg Bank Cuts Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Price Target to €21.80

Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from €30.00 ($31.25) to €21.80 ($22.71) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Patrizia from €35.00 ($36.46) to €30.00 ($31.25) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Patrizia alerts:

Shares of PTZIF opened at $12.75 on Friday. Patrizia has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98.

PATRIZIA AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its best-in-class local network in all key markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.