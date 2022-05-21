Berry Data (BRY) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Berry Data (BRY) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $349,686.11 and $233,873.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 430.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.35 or 0.12406091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 302.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.28 or 0.00502828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.06 or 1.85670053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00033746 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008750 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

