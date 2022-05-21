Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $488.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $488.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $394.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 14.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 15.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $366.35. The company had a trading volume of 197,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,833. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $335.02 and a 12 month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

