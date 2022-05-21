Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) is Primecap Management Co. CA’s 4th Largest Position

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,757,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 501,510 shares during the period. Biogen comprises 2.6% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 10.72% of Biogen worth $3,780,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,679,000 after purchasing an additional 158,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Biogen by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 467,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,252,000 after acquiring an additional 157,145 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 143,819 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Biogen by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after acquiring an additional 140,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.47.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.65. 972,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.43. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.