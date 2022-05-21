BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded BIOLASE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.81.

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). The business had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 34.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 5,127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,462 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter worth about $802,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,582,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 783,522 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 643.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 335,400 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

