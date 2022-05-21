BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given New $34.00 Price Target at B. Riley

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.86.

BLFS stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.53. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $238,889.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,169.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $238,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,262 shares of company stock worth $2,847,769. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

