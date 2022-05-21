BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,187,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,240 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.73% of BioNTech worth $1,079,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,566,000 after buying an additional 127,705 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 257,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,457,000 after buying an additional 186,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,757. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.28. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $121.32 and a one year high of $464.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.73 and its 200-day moving average is $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 33.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.5342 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.81.

BioNTech Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.