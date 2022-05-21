Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Tops $0.0229 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 21st. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $421,196.28 and approximately $68.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 77.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

