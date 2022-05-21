BitDAO Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $471.42 million and $18.48 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

