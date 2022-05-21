BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Announces Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY23 guidance to flat yr/yr EPS.

NYSE:BJ traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,294,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,981. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.90.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

