BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY23 guidance to flat yr/yr EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BJ. Citigroup increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.90.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $247,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $612,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.7% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 118,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,365 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

