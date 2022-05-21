BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Announces Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY23 guidance to flat yr/yr EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average is $64.20. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

