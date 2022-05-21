BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY23 guidance to flat yr/yr EPS.

NYSE BJ traded down $5.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.29. 4,294,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,981. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.15.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 925,238 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 54,949 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.90.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

