Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 95 to GBX 78. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Breedon Group traded as low as GBX 68.50 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 68.78 ($0.85), with a volume of 96253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.30 ($0.87).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BREE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Breedon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 107.25 ($1.32).

In related news, insider Clive Watson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £19,250 ($23,730.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Breedon Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

