BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.82. 290,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,353. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

