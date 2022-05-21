BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,623,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 335,615 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 1.2% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Enbridge worth $219,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,489,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.47%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

