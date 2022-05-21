BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $146,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $28.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,186.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,971. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,544.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,717.46. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,127.46 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

