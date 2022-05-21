BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $46.23 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $46,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

NYSE ACN traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.65. 3,007,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,185. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.43. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $175.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

