BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 338 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 1.10% of IPG Photonics worth $100,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,415,000 after acquiring an additional 292,970 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in IPG Photonics by 47.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,969,000 after acquiring an additional 292,423 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in IPG Photonics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 798,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 442,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

Shares of IPGP traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.09. 806,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,871. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.14. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $220.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.