BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 37,190 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,190 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.68% of Colliers International Group worth $43,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 270,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,551 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,219,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

Shares of CIGI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,935. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.56. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.35 and a 52-week high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.87). Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.12%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

