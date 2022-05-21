BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 391,958 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,784,835 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 391,958 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.0% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.14% of CVS Health worth $184,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 63,052 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,181 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.93. 5,194,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,081,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average is $101.22. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.