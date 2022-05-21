Brokerages Anticipate Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Cloudflare posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.98.

NET stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.69. 6,157,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,100,192. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -67.10 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $10,832,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 516,286 shares of company stock valued at $54,673,259. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

