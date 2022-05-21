Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Mesa Air Group posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 263.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.13 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MESA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $5.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 1,088.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

MESA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. 243,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

