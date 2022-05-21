Brokerages Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. Plains GP posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plains GP.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

PAGP opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 161.43 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,242.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 33.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

