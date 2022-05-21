Brokerages Expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. Avient reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avient.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

AVNT traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 333,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,496. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 31.2% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 200,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Avient by 137.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Avient by 74.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 123,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,945 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.