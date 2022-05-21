Brokerages Expect Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.95 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) will report $5.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.69 billion. Banco Bradesco posted sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full-year sales of $23.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.55 billion to $25.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.29 billion to $26.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Bradesco.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.55 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBD stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 49,128,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,709,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

