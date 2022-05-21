Brokerages Expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 115.90%. The business had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 341,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 47,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 36,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,588,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after buying an additional 358,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

BKCC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 253,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,683. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

