Brokerages Set A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Target Price at $85.50

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,587. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $89.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $727.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $527,950.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $366,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,233 shares of company stock worth $2,975,497. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,432,000 after acquiring an additional 47,641 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 524,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,569,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,632 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $19,975,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

