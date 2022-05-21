Brokerages Set adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Price Target at €288.71

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €288.31 ($300.33).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($265.63) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €193.00 ($201.04) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($296.88) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($354.17) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €348.00 ($362.50) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 6th.

ADS traded down €3.18 ($3.31) during trading on Friday, hitting €172.80 ($180.00). 1,035,957 shares of the company traded hands. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($170.47) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($209.39). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €199.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €231.73.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

