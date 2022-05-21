Brokerages Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target at $91.54

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.38.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 70,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.82. 4,469,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,988. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.79. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

