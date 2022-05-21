Brokerages Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Price Target at $383.60

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,530 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.64. The company had a trading volume of 368,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.48. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $217.20 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

