Brokerages Set EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Target Price at $412.50

Shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $412.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded EQT AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

EQBBF remained flat at $$24.03 during trading hours on Monday. EQT AB has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.37.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

