Brokerages Set Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Price Target at $29.00

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $279,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 628.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 95,840 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 151,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 27,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.66. 1,343,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,071. The firm has a market cap of $953.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 60.89%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

