Brokerages Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Price Target at $22.21

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:OR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. 619,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,178. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -106.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 377.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 181,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 265,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

