Brokerages Set Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) PT at $15.38

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RWAY shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 18,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $242,907.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 54,081 shares of company stock valued at $701,276 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $2,885,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $546,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000.

Shares of RWAY stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.50. 47,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 52.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%.

About Runway Growth Finance (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.