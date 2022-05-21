Brokerages Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Target Price at $106.00

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $71.37. The stock had a trading volume of 990,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,276. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.19.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.14%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $229,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after acquiring an additional 86,838 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,822,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,664,000 after acquiring an additional 114,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,072,000 after acquiring an additional 465,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

