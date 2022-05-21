Brokerages Set Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Price Target at GBX 252

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 252 ($3.11).

Several research firms have issued reports on BBOX. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.39) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of BBOX stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 202 ($2.49). 3,204,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,917,152. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 193 ($2.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 288 ($3.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 232.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 234.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

In other news, insider Aubrey Adams acquired 20,000 shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £43,600 ($53,747.53).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

