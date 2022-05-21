Brokers Set Expectations for AdaptHealth Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AHCO. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.47.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 13,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.