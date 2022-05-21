Brokers Set Expectations for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a current ratio of 14.15. The firm has a market cap of $529.23 million and a P/E ratio of 6.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

