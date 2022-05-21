Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Holdings Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,153,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,108,640 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 1.9% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.31% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $311,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $362,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 171.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock valued at $105,795,602.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAM. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.