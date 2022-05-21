Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives $113.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.08.

Several research firms have commented on BC. KeyCorp cut their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $71.15. 861,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $68.11 and a 12-month high of $108.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.28. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 155.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.